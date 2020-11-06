CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

208 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

combined seas 8 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo point to the

Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San

Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Monday. Strongest winds

will occur Saturday afternoon and evening, and again Sunday

afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

combined seas 8 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo point to the

Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San

Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Monday. Strongest winds

will occur Saturday afternoon and evening, and again Sunday

afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather