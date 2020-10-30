CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

139 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PDT SATURDAY TO 4 AM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6

to 9 ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...From Cape Blanco north to Coos Bay beyond 20nm, from

Cape Blanco south to Gold Beach beyond 10 nm and south of Gold

Beach beyond 15 nm Saturday morning becoming all areas beyond 7

nm from shore Saturday evening

* WHEN...From 8 AM PDT Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

