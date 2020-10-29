CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

313 PM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Friday to 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

