CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
245 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kts, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt this afternoon into Thursday. Steep seas 5 to
8 feet, becoming steep to very steep and increasing to 6 to 12
ft this afternoon through Thursday. Seas will be steepest beyond
8 nm from shore.
* WHERE...The small craft advisory will affect areas 2 nm from
shore through this morning. This afternoon through tonight,
gales will affect areas beyond 8 nm from shore south of Gold
Beach then on Thursday, gales will expand to areas beyond 8 nm
from shore south of Port Orford. Elsewhere, small craft
conditions are expected. Friday, all areas will be affected by
small craft conditions.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT
Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
