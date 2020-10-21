CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kts, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt this afternoon into Thursday. Steep seas 5 to

8 feet, becoming steep to very steep and increasing to 6 to 12

ft this afternoon through Thursday. Seas will be steepest beyond

8 nm from shore.

* WHERE...The small craft advisory will affect areas 2 nm from

shore through this morning. This afternoon through tonight,

gales will affect areas beyond 8 nm from shore south of Gold

Beach then on Thursday, gales will expand to areas beyond 8 nm

from shore south of Port Orford. Elsewhere, small craft

conditions are expected. Friday, all areas will be affected by

small craft conditions.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kts, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt this afternoon into Thursday. Steep seas 5 to

8 feet, becoming steep to very steep and increasing to 6 to 12

ft this afternoon through Thursday. Seas will be steepest beyond

8 nm from shore.

* WHERE...The small craft advisory will affect areas 2 nm from

shore through this morning. This afternoon through tonight,

gales will affect areas beyond 8 nm from shore south of Gold

Beach then on Thursday, gales will expand to areas beyond 8 nm

from shore south of Port Orford. Elsewhere, small craft

conditions are expected. Friday, all areas will be affected by

small craft conditions.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kts, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt this afternoon into Thursday. Steep seas 5 to

8 feet, becoming steep to very steep and increasing to 6 to 12

ft this afternoon through Thursday. Seas will be steepest beyond

8 nm from shore.

* WHERE...The small craft advisory will affect areas 2 nm from

shore through this morning. This afternoon through tonight,

gales will affect areas beyond 8 nm from shore south of Gold

Beach then on Thursday, gales will expand to areas beyond 8 nm

from shore south of Port Orford. Elsewhere, small craft

conditions are expected. Friday, all areas will be affected by

small craft conditions.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kts, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt this afternoon into Thursday. Steep seas 5 to

8 feet, becoming steep to very steep and increasing to 6 to 12

ft this afternoon through Thursday. Seas will be steepest beyond

8 nm from shore.

* WHERE...The small craft advisory will affect areas 2 nm from

shore through this morning. This afternoon through tonight,

gales will affect areas beyond 8 nm from shore south of Gold

Beach then on Thursday, gales will expand to areas beyond 8 nm

from shore south of Port Orford. Elsewhere, small craft

conditions are expected. Friday, all areas will be affected by

small craft conditions.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kts, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt this afternoon into Thursday. Steep seas 5 to

8 feet, becoming steep to very steep and increasing to 6 to 12

ft this afternoon through Thursday. Seas will be steepest beyond

8 nm from shore.

* WHERE...The small craft advisory will affect areas 2 nm from

shore through this morning. This afternoon through tonight,

gales will affect areas beyond 8 nm from shore south of Gold

Beach then on Thursday, gales will expand to areas beyond 8 nm

from shore south of Port Orford. Elsewhere, small craft

conditions are expected. Friday, all areas will be affected by

small craft conditions.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kts, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt this afternoon into Thursday. Steep seas 5 to

8 feet, becoming steep to very steep and increasing to 6 to 12

ft this afternoon through Thursday. Seas will be steepest beyond

8 nm from shore.

* WHERE...The small craft advisory will affect areas 2 nm from

shore through this morning. This afternoon through tonight,

gales will affect areas beyond 8 nm from shore south of Gold

Beach then on Thursday, gales will expand to areas beyond 8 nm

from shore south of Port Orford. Elsewhere, small craft

conditions are expected. Friday, all areas will be affected by

small craft conditions.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kts, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt this afternoon into Thursday. Steep seas 5 to

8 feet, becoming steep to very steep and increasing to 6 to 12

ft this afternoon through Thursday. Seas will be steepest beyond

8 nm from shore.

* WHERE...The small craft advisory will affect areas 2 nm from

shore through this morning. This afternoon through tonight,

gales will affect areas beyond 8 nm from shore south of Gold

Beach then on Thursday, gales will expand to areas beyond 8 nm

from shore south of Port Orford. Elsewhere, small craft

conditions are expected. Friday, all areas will be affected by

small craft conditions.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kts, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt this afternoon into Thursday. Steep seas 5 to

8 feet, becoming steep to very steep and increasing to 6 to 12

ft this afternoon through Thursday. Seas will be steepest beyond

8 nm from shore.

* WHERE...The small craft advisory will affect areas 2 nm from

shore through this morning. This afternoon through tonight,

gales will affect areas beyond 8 nm from shore south of Gold

Beach then on Thursday, gales will expand to areas beyond 8 nm

from shore south of Port Orford. Elsewhere, small craft

conditions are expected. Friday, all areas will be affected by

small craft conditions.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather