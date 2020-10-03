CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

258 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

