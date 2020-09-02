CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt north of Cape Blanco with a steep

combination of wind-driven seas and fresh swell of 6 to 9 ft

across the waters into early Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Across all of the waters. Winds will be strongest north

of Cape Blanco beyond 10 nm from shore.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

