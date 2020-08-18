https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15491556.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
245 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
steep seas 5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to 9 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
