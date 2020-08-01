CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

207 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island and

from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island westward 60 nm

offshore including San Miguel, Santa Rosa, San Nicolas, and

Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have diminished below advisory levels.

_____

