CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

226 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather