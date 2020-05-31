CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

222 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

