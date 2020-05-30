CA Marine Warning and Forecast
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
1206 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020
...THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING OFF THE CENTRAL COAST...
A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for
thunderstorms to the coastal waters off the Central Coast. Any
thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally gale
force winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall
with reduced visibility, and waterspouts..
_____
