CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

231 AM PDT Wed May 27 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 9 feet. Seas will be a mixture of a northwest swell of 4

feet at 12 seconds and steep wind waves around 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 1 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

steep seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 1 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...DENSE FOG OVER PORTIONS OF THE COASTAL WATERS FROM POINT

SAL SOUTHWARD THIS MORNING...

Dense fog with visibility of one nautical mile or less at times

will continue to affect the waters south of Point Sal this

morning, especially in the southern California bight. There is a

chance that dense fog could redevelop tonight and into Thursday

morning.

Mariners should check conditions prior to leaving safe harbor and

as well as throughout a passage through the region and be

prepared for abrupt visibility changes. Reduce speeds and be on

the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large

ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if

available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is

unavailable.

_____

