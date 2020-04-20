CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

232 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9

AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 18 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 18 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 9 to 11 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 9 to 11 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas around 11 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 10 to 12 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9

AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

