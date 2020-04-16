CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

328 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and steep

seas at 6 to 8 ft. Seas will be wind driven into this evening,

then combine with a building long period west swell.

* WHERE...Beyond 3 nm from shore, except also near Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

