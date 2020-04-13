CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
236 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 27 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6
to 9 ft at 8 seconds. This wind and wave pattern will likely
repeat in the afternoons and evening through at least early
Thursday morning.
* WHERE...From Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George within 10 nm from
shore. Areas within 3 NM of the coast are likely to experience
conditions below advisory criteria, at times, especially in the
morning daylight hours.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 27 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6
to 9 ft at 8 seconds. This wind and wave pattern will likely
repeat in the afternoons and evening through at least early
Thursday morning.
* WHERE...From Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George between 10 to 60 nm
from shore.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather