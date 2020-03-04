CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

313 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 KT will peak this evening, then

diminish below 20 KT Wednesday evening. Steep wind driven seas 9

to 12 feet expected, becoming more swell driven with time. Once

winds subside, waves will increase quickly again Thursday to 16

feet with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas will pose an increased risk of damage or

capsizing for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 KT will peak this evening, then

diminish below 20 KT Wednesday evening. Steep wind driven seas 9

to 12 feet expected, becoming more swell driven with time. Once

winds subside, waves will increase quickly again Thursday to 16

feet with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas will pose an increased risk of damage or

capsizing for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 KT will peak this evening, then

diminish below 20 KT Wednesday evening. Steep wind driven seas 9

to 12 feet expected, becoming more swell driven with time. Once

winds subside, waves will increase quickly again Thursday to 16

feet with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas will pose an increased risk of damage or

capsizing for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 KT will peak this evening, then

diminish below 20 KT Wednesday evening. Steep wind driven seas 9

to 12 feet expected, becoming more swell driven with time. Once

winds subside, waves will increase quickly again Thursday to 16

feet with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas will pose an increased risk of damage or

capsizing for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather