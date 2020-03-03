CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM

and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward

60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25

kt and seas of 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo point to the

Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San

Clemente Island. Highest seas near and south of San Clemente

Island.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFSGX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

