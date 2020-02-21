CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

235 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO

10 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas

of 8 to 11 ft Saturday followed by swell-dominated seas 10 to

11 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Port Orford Saturday

morning, then spreading to all areas by late afternoon.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk to

inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

Combined seas 8 to 10 feet Friday afternoon building to 10 to

12 feet on Saturday.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Friday to midnight PST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

