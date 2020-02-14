CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

248 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

8 to 13 feet at 19 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have decreased below advisory criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet at 19 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

