CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

255 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 13 to 18 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 13 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

13 to 18 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

11 to 16 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

10 to 15 feet at 13 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

