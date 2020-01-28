CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
240 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
combined seas 10 to 15 feet possible when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island
CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa
Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through
Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...West to middle Santa Barbara Channel.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM and Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
