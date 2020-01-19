CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

225 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 feet. For

the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

and seas 12 to 16 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St

George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from Monday evening through

Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

