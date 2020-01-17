CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
317 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM,
Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 NM
including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands, and Outer waters
from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore
including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
