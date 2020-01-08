CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
1123 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
combined seas 8 to 10 feet expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST
Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
combined seas 7 to 10 feet expected when conditions are worst.
Strongest winds NW of San Nicolas Island.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST
Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with possible gusts up to 35
kt and combined seas 6 to 8 feet possible when conditions are
worst Thursday afternoon.
* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.
Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST Thursday.
For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
