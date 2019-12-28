CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
240 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. NW winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Pt. Sal to San Clemente Island to 60
NM offshore including San Nicolas, Santa Barbara, San Miguel
and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. NW winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
