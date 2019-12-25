CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

105 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with isolated gusts up to 35

kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo point to the

Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San

Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 2 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough seas can be expected due to a long

period swell at 17-18 seconds and wind waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

