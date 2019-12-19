CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

11 to 15 feet at 18 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 9 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 10 to 12 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

11 to 13 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

