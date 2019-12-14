CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

311 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft.

* WHERE...All zones Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft.

* WHERE...All zones Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft.

* WHERE...All zones Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft.

* WHERE...All zones Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather