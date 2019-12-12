CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
254 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...All zones - Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...All zones - Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...All zones - Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...All zones - Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather