CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
327 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX) for more
details.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and
Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to
60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX) for more
details.
* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.
Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather