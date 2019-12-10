CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

327 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX) for more

details.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to

60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX) for more

details.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

