CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

252 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST

Sunday.

* Winds...North to northeast 10 to 20 kt, strongest beyond 5 nm

from shore.

* Seas...Steep at 6 to 8 ft, dominated by a fresh swell early this

morning. A building long period northwest swell, a persistent

shorter period northwest swell, and low to moderate wind waves

will produce steep seas early Friday morning with seas remaining

steep at least into Sunday.

* Areas affected...Beyond 5 nm from shore early this morning, then

all of the waters early Friday morning into Sunday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST

Sunday.

* Winds...North to northeast 10 to 20 kt, strongest beyond 5 nm

from shore.

* Seas...Steep at 6 to 8 ft, dominated by a fresh swell early this

morning. A building long period northwest swell, a persistent

shorter period northwest swell, and low to moderate wind waves

will produce steep seas early Friday morning with seas remaining

steep at least into Sunday.

* Areas affected...All of the outer waters south of Cape Blanco.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather