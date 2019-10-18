CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

306 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* Seas...Steep to very steep 14 to 18 feet at 16 seconds.

* Areas affected...Hazardous seas warning conditions are expected

beyond about 5 nm from shore until around sunrise, then

conditions ease slightly to Small Craft Advisory into Sunday. Bar

crossings will be rough dangerous early on today.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

