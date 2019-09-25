CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

210 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening

to 3 PM PDT Thursday.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

