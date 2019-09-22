CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019

_____

GALE WATCH

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

214 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. A

Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This Small Craft

Advisory is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday.

The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt through Sunday. Winds will increase

again to 25 to 35 kt late Sunday night into early next week.

* WAVES...Steep northerly waves 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds, building

to 10 to 12 feet at 9 to 11 seconds on Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT

Monday.

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt tonight through Sunday, then increase to

N 20 to 25 kt Sunday night with gusts to 35 kt possible by

Monday afternoon.

* WAVES...Steep northerly waves 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds, building

to 9 to 11 feet at 8 to 10 seconds on Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather