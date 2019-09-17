CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

255 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt. Local gusts to 35 kt off Pt St

George.

* WAVES...South 5 to 7 feet at 6 seconds combined with a

northwest swell 5 to 7 ft at 11 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

