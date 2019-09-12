CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
344 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds and seas have decreased to below advisory criteria.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather