CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

235 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 9 feet with periods around 7

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds have dimished below advisory levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 3 AM PDT Monday.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

