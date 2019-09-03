CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
324 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...N increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.
* WAVES...N building to 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds by this evening. NW
swell building to 5 ft at 15 seconds late today and continuing
through mid-week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...N increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt Tuesday
night.
* WAVES...N building to 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds by Wednesday. NW
swell building to 5 ft at 16 seconds today and continuing
through mid-week.
