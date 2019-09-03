CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

324 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...N increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.

* WAVES...N building to 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds by this evening. NW

swell building to 5 ft at 15 seconds late today and continuing

through mid-week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...N increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt Tuesday

night.

* WAVES...N building to 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds by Wednesday. NW

swell building to 5 ft at 16 seconds today and continuing

through mid-week.

_____

