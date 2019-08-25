CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

252 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

WINDS AND WAVES HAVE FALLEN BELOW SMALL CRAFT CRITERIA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

