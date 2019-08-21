CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

257 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet with periods around 8

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet with periods around 7

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended

that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor

prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 3 AM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM Thursday to 3 AM PDT

Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Thursday to 3 AM PDT

Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt.

* Seas...Very steep 9 to 13 feet at 8 seconds.

* Areas affected...Primarily beyond 5 NM from shore and south of

Port Orford.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

