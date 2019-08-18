CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
240 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...NW to N 10 to 20 kt. Occasional gusts to 35 kt near
Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...NW 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt. Gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint George
and Cape Mendocino tonight.
* WAVES...N 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Highest waves near Point
Saint George and Cape Mendocino.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt. Gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint George
and Cape Mendocino tonight.
* WAVES...N 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Highest waves near Point
Saint George and Cape Mendocino.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt. Gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint George
and Cape Mendocino tonight.
* WAVES...N 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Highest waves near Point
Saint George and Cape Mendocino.
