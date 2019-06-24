CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...NW 5 to 15 kt.
* WAVES...N subsiding to 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT...
* WINDS...NW 10 to 20 kt. Gusts to 30 kt near Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...NW 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt.
* WAVES...N 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY...
* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt.
* WAVES...N 8 to 10 ft at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather