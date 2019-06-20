CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019
GALE WARNING
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
245 AM PDT Thu Jun 20 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...N 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* WAVES...N 12 to 15 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WAVES...N 9 to 13 ft at 10 seconds.
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt. Gusts to 40 kt near Point Saint George
and Cape Mendocino.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
