CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

304 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the

Hazardous Seas Warning.

* Winds...From Port Orford northward...north 15 to 20 kt with

occasional gusts to 25 kt this morning, easing to north 10 to 15

kt this afternoon. South of Port Orford, north 5 to 10 kt

becoming northwest.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

