CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

235 AM PDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt, with gusts up to 35 kt through Monday

evening, decreasing overnight, then increasing again Tuesday

morning.

* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind-driven at 8 to 12 feet

through Tuesday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected

in all areas, with hazardous seas expected beyond 10 nm from

shore south of Nesika Beach. Gales are expected south of

Pistol River between 10 and 20 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt

continuing through Tuesday afternoon.

* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind-driven at 6 to 10 feet.

* Areas affected...Gales are expected beyond 5 nm from Pistol

River southward into early morning. Otherwise, Small Craft

Advisory conditions are expected across the area through Monday

evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt

continuing through Tuesday afternoon.

* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind-driven at 6 to 10 feet.

* Areas affected...Gales are expected beyond 5 nm from Pistol

River southward into early morning. Otherwise, Small Craft

Advisory conditions are expected across the area through Monday

evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

