CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Diego CA
245 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR STRONG WINDS AND HIGH SEAS...
.Gusty west winds and high combined seas through Wednesday. Winds
will peak this morning, and again late Tuesday when they will be
strongest. Gusts may reach 35 knots over the Outer Waters late
Tuesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* Winds...Today, northwest around 20 kts with gusts to 25 kts,
strongest over the Outer Waters. Late Tuesday and into
Wednesday, northwest sustained near 25 kts with gusts 30 to 35
kts, highest over the Outer Waters.
* Waves/Seas...Combined seas 6 to 9 ft over Inner Waters, and
building to 10 ft or higher over the Outer Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
