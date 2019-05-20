CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

245 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR STRONG WINDS AND HIGH SEAS...

.Gusty west winds and high combined seas through Wednesday. Winds

will peak this morning, and again late Tuesday when they will be

strongest. Gusts may reach 35 knots over the Outer Waters late

Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* Winds...Today, northwest around 20 kts with gusts to 25 kts,

strongest over the Outer Waters. Late Tuesday and into

Wednesday, northwest sustained near 25 kts with gusts 30 to 35

kts, highest over the Outer Waters.

* Waves/Seas...Combined seas 6 to 9 ft over Inner Waters, and

building to 10 ft or higher over the Outer Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* Winds...Today, northwest around 20 kts with gusts to 25 kts,

strongest over the Outer Waters. Late Tuesday and into

Wednesday, northwest sustained near 25 kts with gusts 30 to 35

kts, highest over the Outer Waters.

* Waves/Seas...Combined seas 6 to 9 ft over Inner Waters, and

building to 10 ft or higher over the Outer Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather