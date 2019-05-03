CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019

...North winds and seas will build through Friday and then

persist into next week...

.High pressure centered well offshore and a thermal trough along

the coast will continue to bring north winds and building seas

across the area that will peak each afternoon and evening for the

foreseeable future. Advisory level conditions developing south of

Cape Blanco this afternoon and evening will build north of the

Cape Friday afternoon and evening. Seas are expected to near or

reach warning conditions Friday afternoon through Saturday

morning for portions of the area south of Cape Blanco.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 PM PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM

PDT Saturday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts 25 to 35 kt, peaking in the

afternoons and evenings.

* Seas...Steep and wind-driven 7 to 10 feet, peaking in the

afternoons and evening.

* Areas affected...Warning conditions are expected from Port

Orford south beyond 5 NM of the coast from later this morning

through Saturday afternoon. Advisory conditions will occur over

the rest of the area. All areas will experience advisory

conditions Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

