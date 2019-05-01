CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

220 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt, lowering briefly to 10 to 20 kt

tonight then rising to 20 to 30 kt late Thursday afternoon and

evening. Gusty north winds may continue Friday into the weekend.

* Seas...Steep and wind-driven at 5 to 7 feet. Seas may briefly

lower late tonight into Thursday morning, then increase again

Thursday afternoon and evening. Steep, choppy seas may increase

further on Friday and continue into the weekend.

* Areas affected...Areas beyond 3 NM from shore and south of Port

Orford, can expect conditions hazardous to small craft through

Thursday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

