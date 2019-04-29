CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

240 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* Winds...North 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt through this

afternoon. Winds ease to 25 to 30 kt through Monday evening.

* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 9 to 12 feet. Seas remain

steep, subsiding to 6 to 9 feet Monday.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are

expected beyond roughly 1 to 2 NM from shore, except near

shore within the vicinity of capes. Conditions hazardous to

small craft are expected elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* Winds...North 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt through this

afternoon. Winds ease to 25 to 30 kt through Tuesday morning.

* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 12 to 15 feet. Seas

remain very steep, subsiding to 8 to 10 feet Monday.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by gales and very

steep and hazardous seas through early Monday morning. Then

all areas will be affected by steep to very steep seas through

Monday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* Winds...North 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt through this

afternoon. Winds ease to 25 to 30 kt through Tuesday morning.

* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 12 to 15 feet. Seas

remain very steep, subsiding to 8 to 10 feet Monday.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by gales and very

steep and hazardous seas through early Monday morning. Then

all areas will be affected by steep to very steep seas through

Monday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather