CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
234 AM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT
MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM
PDT Monday. The Gale Watch has been upgraded.
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts
to 40 kt by this evening.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 6 to 8 ft...increasing to 7 to
10 feet by this evening.
* Areas affected...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected
for all areas through this afternoon, increasing to Gales and
very steep and hazardous seas in areas roughly 2 NM from shore
and south of Cape Blanco by this evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather